Cox fined in Virginia
The meter is running on Cox Communications Inc. in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.
The Fairfax County, Va., Board of Supervisors has voted to fine the
company $2,000 per day until it completes the majority of its system fiber upgrade
and connects all of the county's public schools (via I-Net, or institutionl network) as promised.
Calling the delay a material breach of its franchise agreements, the board
also demanded that the company submit a detailed construction schedule that will
get 95 percent of the work done by May 31, 2003 (one year after its initial
deadline) and provide a rebate on a portion of the money the county agreed to
pay toward the I-Net.
Cox has 60 days to respond or the board could vote to curtail or revoke its
franchise agreement.
If Cox's response does not satisfy the board, it has said it will curtail or
revoke the agreement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.