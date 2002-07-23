Cox fined in Virginia

The meter is running on Cox Communications Inc. in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

The Fairfax County, Va., Board of Supervisors has voted to fine the

company $2,000 per day until it completes the majority of its system fiber upgrade

and connects all of the county's public schools (via I-Net, or institutionl network) as promised.

Calling the delay a material breach of its franchise agreements, the board

also demanded that the company submit a detailed construction schedule that will

get 95 percent of the work done by May 31, 2003 (one year after its initial

deadline) and provide a rebate on a portion of the money the county agreed to

pay toward the I-Net.

Cox has 60 days to respond or the board could vote to curtail or revoke its

franchise agreement.

If Cox's response does not satisfy the board, it has said it will curtail or

revoke the agreement.