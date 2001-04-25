Cox, Earthlink plan broadband test
Cox Communications and Earthlink will run a technical trial of EarthLink's Internet services over Cox's broadband cable network.
The six-month trial revealed by the companies Wednesday will allow both companies to test the service with an option to strike a long-term deal. EarthLink and Cox will roll out Internet service over Cox's cable network in the company's El Dorado, Ark., cable system during the third quarter trial. - Richard Tedesco
