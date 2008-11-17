Cox, Discovery Top Lists In WICT Survey

For the sixth year in a row, Cox has been named the top cable operator for women in cable by Women In Cable Telecommunications (WICT). Also getting top honors on the cable network side was Discovery Communications.

Women made slight overall employment gains in the cable industry over the past year, according to a study by WICT, but the number of women in senior positions dropped significantly, from 27.7% in 2007 to 22.8% in 2008. Add in the 2.3% drop in cable industry employment over the past five years, and the 4.8% decline in women in senior executive positions, and the result is an "alarming" trend that requires immediate action, according to the group.

Women make up 36.4% of the cable workforce, down from 38.7% of the population, while they represent 51% of the population.

The industry continues to get high marks for pay equity.

In releasing its most recent PAR Initiative survey, WICT called on the cable industry to come up with a comprehensive plan to reverse the trend by thinking two or three "promotion cycles" ahead to make sure there are women in the pipeline, better groom mid-level managers for higher posts, improve outreach to women's groups, and "tap into the talent that the cable industry and WICT persistently foster."

Following are top companies in all categories. They will be saluted at WICT's annual dinner in Washington Nov. 20.

Best Operators for Women in Cable

• Cox Communications, Inc.

• Time Warner Cable

• Comcast Cable

• WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

• Suddenlink Communications

Best Programmers for Women in Cable

• Discovery Communications

• The Weather Channel Companies

• MTV Networks

• Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

• Scripps Networks

Best Companies for Women in Cable – Pay Equity

• The Weather Channel Companies

• Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

• Scripps Networks

• Cox Communications, Inc.

• Discovery Communications

Best Companies for Women in Cable – Advancement Opportunities

• Cox Communications, Inc.

• Time Warner Cable

• Comcast Cable

• The Weather Channel Companies

• Scripps Networks

Best Companies for Women in Cable– Resources for Work/Life Support

• Cox Communications, Inc.

• NBC Universal

• Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

• Discovery Communications

• Scripps Networks