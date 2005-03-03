Cox Contracts for Better Demos

Cox Media, Cox Communications Inc.'s ad-sales arm, has picked SRC, an Orange County, Calif.-based systems-integration firm, to develop a Web-based database to give the MSO's national advertisers better data on the best markets for their spots.

The system will provide detailed national, regional, and local market demographic information, including lifestyle, population, education, and household income levels. The database can be customized to an advertiser's product line, say, plugging in automotive-related factors for car-dealers.

The system is currently under construction and will be rolled out in May. SRC is in talks with Time Warner and other MSO's, according to a spokesman. Comcast Spotlight has been using a similar SRC system since June 2004.