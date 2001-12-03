Cox, Comcast re-sign with Excite@Home

Excite@Home signed a deal with Cox and Comcast that will keep the two company's broadband subscribers on the Web, according to a report in today's New York Times.

But there is still a chance that the plug could be pulled if creditors of excite don't support the agreement. According to the report the proposed deal called for payments totaling $355 million - or a little more than $40 a month per subscriber - to guarantee service for three months to all of the cable companies except AT&T and Charter Communications. - Ken Kerschbaumer