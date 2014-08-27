Cox Changing Call Letters in Jacksonville

Cox Media Group’s Jacksonville stations are getting new call letters this fall. WAWS will become WFOX while WTEV becomes WJAX.

"We feel WJAX better identifies the ties CBS 47 has to the market," says Jim Zerwekh, VP and general manager, "while WFOX better represents Fox 30 with the Fox network."

Cox bought the stations from Newport Television in 2012; Bay Shore Television owns WTEV, which is operated by Cox.

Known collectively as Action News Jacksonville, the pair is going through a major talent shakeup, with five anchors finding out in late May their contracts were not renewed. In September, the stations will unveil the new call letters and talent, which includes John Bachman and Tenikka Hughes.

FTVLive previously reported Cox’s call letter change.

In 2010, KVBC Las Vegas changed its calls to KSNV.