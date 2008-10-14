Cox Business Unveils Digital Growth Contest

Cox Business announced today that the company’s customers within their Orange County, California and Rhode Island cable markets will be eligible for their national Digital GrowthContest for women business owners.

The winners of the Digital GrowthContest will be chosen by a panel of judges and receive free Cox Business services for one year as well as other telecommunications prizes geared toward boosting company growth.

“Cox Business has a strong tradition of local philanthropy and positive relationships with women- and minority-owned businesses,” said Kristine Faulkner, vice president of product development and management for Cox Business. “Through the Digital GrowthContest, Cox Business is providing a communications technology grant that will help propel women business leaders to a higher level of operation.”

The contest begins today and will continue through Thursday, November 13.