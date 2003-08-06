Cox avid fans of Avid
Cox Television has purchased end-to-end broadcast systems from Avid Technology Inc. for use
in six of its 15 stations.
The stations will use an "Avid Unity for News" shared-media network for
simultaneous ingest, edit and output functions that make up a tapeless news-production environment.
The sale also includes multiple "Avid iNEWS," "Avid AirSPACE" and "Avid
NewsCutter" systems.
The stations are KIRO Seattle; KFOX El Paso, Texas; WFTV Orlando, Fla.; WJAC
Johnstown, Pa.; WTOV Steubenville, Ohio; and WSOC Charlotte,
N.C.
