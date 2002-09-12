Cox aims to boost ad sales on digi-nets

Cox Communications Inc. plans to deploy SeaChange International Inc.'s

"Transport Streams Insertion" equipment across all of its cable systems.

This will enable the MSO to insert local commercials into its digital-cable

networks, as is widely done with cable networks carried on analog.

Atlanta-based Cox -- which first tested the insertion gear at its Phoenix

and Orange County, Calif., systems -- plans to deploy the technology at its

largest systems this year and in remaining systems next year, said Guy McCormick, vice president of

technical operations at Cox's CableRep Advertising ad-sales

division.

Cox is believed to be the first MSO to deploy this technology nationally.