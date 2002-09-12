Cox aims to boost ad sales on digi-nets
Cox Communications Inc. plans to deploy SeaChange International Inc.'s
"Transport Streams Insertion" equipment across all of its cable systems.
This will enable the MSO to insert local commercials into its digital-cable
networks, as is widely done with cable networks carried on analog.
Atlanta-based Cox -- which first tested the insertion gear at its Phoenix
and Orange County, Calif., systems -- plans to deploy the technology at its
largest systems this year and in remaining systems next year, said Guy McCormick, vice president of
technical operations at Cox's CableRep Advertising ad-sales
division.
Cox is believed to be the first MSO to deploy this technology nationally.
