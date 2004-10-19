Cox Agrees to Go Private
By John Higgins
The Cox family secured its deal to take cable operator Cox Communications Inc. private, paying around $8 billion to take out public shareholders.
The family company, Cox Enterprises, is boosting its buyout price less than 10% over its original offering price of $32 per share. The deal should be announced shortly.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.