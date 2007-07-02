Cox Adds HD Flicks On DEMAND

Cox Communications, the third largest cable company in the U.S., announced today the availability of high definition (HD) movies in its On DEMAND library. The service is currently available to its digital TV subscribers in San Diego with rollouts in Northern Virginia and Oklahoma City to follow and additional launches expected during the summer.

On DEMAND currently offers 20 movie titles in high definition and Cox said it plans to offer more HD content in the future.

“As more of our customers upgrade their viewing experience with high definition televisions, we will continue to expand our HD offerings both by adding more HD channels and through interactive options like On DEMAND,” said David Pugliese, Vice President of Product Marketing for Cox.

This is the latest in a series of recent announcements from MSOs touting their HD capabilities and offerings as they respond to pressure from satellite operators.

“Recent consumer research shows that satellite companies can't match cable's high quality HD picture,” added Pugliese. “Plus Cox is the only place to get a true On DEMAND experience, making it even clearer why Cox is the best choice for entertainment and communications in our markets.”