Cox Adds Discovery Communications HD Networks

Cox Communications is adding several Discovery Communications high-definition channels to its lineup.

The cable operator said Wednesday that it will now offer Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and The Science Channel in 1080i as part of its slate of HD offerings. Cox will also continue to offer Discovery’s stand-alone HD network, Discovery HD Theater.

The new networks will be launched on a market-by-market basis and Cox’s HD lineup will vary by market, the company said.

"As our customers' appetites for HD content grow, we will continue to expand our HD lineup with high-quality programming to ensure that we offer a robust selection of the best HD channels in our markets,” Cox president Pat Esser said in statement. “In fact, we have dozens of new HD channels slated for launch this year."

Cox, along with all other pay TV providers, is rushing to make available as much HD content as possible. Earlier this summer, Cox rolled out its HD movies on-demand service in selected markets.