Cowles Buying Montana Stations From Max Media

Cowles Montana Media Company, a subsidiary of Cowles Company, has agreed to acquire the Montana stations KULR Billings, KTMF Missoula, KFBB Great Falls, KWYB Butte-Bozeman and KHBB Helena from Max Media.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. The groups did not share terms of the deal.

Spokane-based Cowles' holdings include stations in Spokane, Yakima and Kennewick, Washington.

KULR is an NBC affiliate. The rest of the stations in the deal are ABC-affiliated.

Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.