Cowgirl Channel Coming Out Of The Chute on Dish, Sling TV

Rural Media Group, owner of The Cowboy Channel, is adding The Cowgirl Channel to its stable

Programmed with western sports content for women, The Cowgirl Channel will launch on Dish Network and Sling TV on February 5.

The Cowgirl Channel will also be available by subscribing to the Cowboy Channel Plus streaming channel, which costs $9.99 monthly.

"Women of all ages participating in western sports and embracing the western lifestyle is experiencing explosive growth," said Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of Rural Media Group.

"The popularity of this content on The Cowboy Channel is undeniable, and with so much original content and women's events now being produced not only in the United States but all over the world, the launch of The Cowgirl Channel to go with The Cowboy Channel just makes sense. I am so excited about the initial feedback we are receiving from individuals and organizations who have worked so hard to develop opportunities for women and their love of horses over the years,” Gottsch said.

The initial television line-up have series including Women’s Western Sports Roundup, Rodeo Queens, RanchHer, FarmHer and Grit & Grace. It will feature western sports for women,

In addition to programming designed around the interests of cowgirls, The Cowgirl Channel will also provide Rural Media Group the opportunity to program more professional rodeo and sporting events like barrel racing, breakaway roping, and women’s ranch rodeo.

Headquarters for The Cowgirl Channel will be in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Rural Media Group is building a devoted television studio for The Cowgirl Channel in the front entrance of the parent company’s office.

When visitors and viewers are in the Fort Worth Stockyards, they will have the opportunity to watch a live recording of a show for The Cowgirl Channel in one building and then see another show being recorded for The Cowboy Channel just down the street, the company said. ■