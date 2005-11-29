Cowell Signs on for More Idol Judging

Fox, 19 Entertainment Ltd. and FremantleMedia North America Inc. have entered into a new agreement that creates partnerships in areas including wireless and the Internet. At the same time, Fox and American Idol judge Simon Cowell have made an agreement that ensures Cowell will appear on the show for at least five more seasons.

Idol is co-owned and co-produced by FremantleMedia North America Inc. and 19 Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with FremantleMedia, Simon Fuller and 19 Entertainment on television's No. 1 series,” said Peter Liguori, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement. “And that news is only bettered by knowing Simon Cowell will bring his unique talents to American Idol for years to come.”