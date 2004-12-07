Cowboys Rustle Up Ratings Win

ABC won Monday night in the early returns -- Nielsen Media Research overnight affiliate ratings -- on the strength of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Vinny Testaverde's arm and the team's amazing comeback from 10 points down in the final two minutes against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the standing caveat that the Monday Night Football numbers will change when the West Coast numbers come in, ABC won the night in the key 18-49 demo with a 5.1 rating/ 13 share for the combination of the game and a repeat of Life of Luxury.

CBS was second with a 4.9/12 for an all-repeat lineup of Still Standing, Listen Up, Raymond, Two and a Half Men and CSI: Miami.

NBC took third in the demo with a 4.0/10 for Fear Factor, which won its time period at 8-9 with a 4.4/12; Las Vegas (4.6/11), and Dateline, which brought down the average at 10 with a 2.7/6.

Fox was fourth with a 3.3/8 for its reality lineup of Trading Spouses and The Swan.

The netlets were neck-and-neck in an all-repeat match-up, with The WB edging out UPN by a tenth of a rating point with a 1.2/3 for 7th Heaven and Everwood to UPN's 1.1/3 for One on One, Half and Half, Girlfriends, and Second Time Around.