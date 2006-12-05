Cowboys-Giants Score for Fox

The Dallas Cowboys' last-minute victory over the New York Giants Sunday gave Fox Sports the highest-rated and most-watched regular-season NFL contest since 1997.

The game averaged a 17.8 rating/32 share and 27.6 million viewers, and was the highest-rated regular-season game since a Denver Broncos-San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football game on Dec. 15, 1997 on ABC.

Fox Sports also says its college football Bowl Championship Series Selection Show that followed its NFL coverage Sunday averaged an 8.4/13 and 13.3 million viewers.

That number was buoyed by a much-anticipated announcement of the team that would face top-rated Ohio State in the national championship game, which turned out to be Florida.