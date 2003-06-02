Cowboys come home to CBS
CBS isn't just the network for marquee sports such as the NCAA Men's
Basketball tournament and The Masters golf tournament -- it's also becoming the
home of professional rodeo.
This year, CBS Sports will air all three of the pro rodeo's tour finales.
The Winter ProRodeo Tour Finale takes place June 12-14 at Las Vegas'
MGM Grand and airs June 22 at 2 p.m. EST.
The Summer ProRodeo Tour Finale takes place Sept. 25-27 at the
River City Fair and Festival in Omaha, Neb.
Highlights of that finale will air Saturday, Nov. 1.
And the ProRodeo Tour Championship Finale will take place Nov. 7-9 at
Dallas' American Airlines Arena and will air Saturday, Nov. 22.
"We are excited to showcase the top cowboys and stock in the world in these
elite events," said Rob Correa, senior vice president of programming for CBS
Sports. "Network coverage of three of our top events is a key part of the
ProRodeo Cowboys Association's strategy to expand our fan base and increase
awareness of our top cowboys," PRCA commissioner Steven Hatchell said. "CBS
Sports has a long-standing tradition of covering the best in sports, and we are
proud to be a part of their sports schedule."
ESPN, ESPN2 and Outdoor Life Network also air ProRodeo events.
