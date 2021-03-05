Cowboy Channel Founder Giving Rodeo Finals Tickets to First Responders

Cowboy Channel and RFD will be coverying the American Rodeo Finals

Patrick Gottsch, founder of the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, is giving away tickets to the American Rodeo Finals this weekend to first responders.

Collaborating with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, healthcare workers and military families in the Dallas area will receive 1,000 tickets to the event, which is being held in Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

“We are proud to honor the first responders that got us all through this last year, and to military families who support this country year after year,” said Raquel Gottsch, CEO of The Cowboy Channel.

Cowboy Channel and RFD TV will be airing six hours a day of courage of the American Rodeo Finals over the weekend. The rodeo will also be streaming on Cowboy Channel Plus.

Broadcasting live from The Cowboy Channel studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the American Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up co-hosted by Steve Kenyon, Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson, will break down all the American Rodeo Finals Rodeo action and interview special guests.

The American Pre-Show with Justin McKee will air Saturday and Sunday and Tailgate Party will appear live on Friday and Saturday.

Cowboy Channel’s coverage will be hosted by Jeff Medder and feature sideline reporters Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson with analysts Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Luke Branquinho and Don Gay. Steve Kenyon handles statistics.

The American Rodeo is known as the world’s richest weekend in western sports with prizes of $2.3 million. Qualifying events are held across the country, throughout the calendar year, as ropers and riders hope to compete and make it to The American Rodeo semi-finals and finals.