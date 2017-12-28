Cowboy Channel Corrals Coverage on DirecTV

The Cowboy Channel said it has been launched on DirecTV, which spurs the number of homes the network is available in to 30 million from 17 million.

Part of the Rural Media Group, which also programs RFD-TV, the Cowboy Channel says it is now being distributed by all of the major MSOs.

“We are extremely pleased with the traction that The Cowboy Channel is getting both with distributors and viewers less than 6 months after launch” said Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of The Cowboy Channel. "Research showed a demand and void for a channel devoted to western sports. The Cowboy Channel fits perfectly with RFD-TV, and this 2nd channel gives us the opportunity to really expand content for all that encompasses the western lifestyle.”

Headquartered in the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel feature shows about rodeo, bull riding, roping reining, barrel racing and other western sports. It also features wester fashion, music and movies, with live coverage from major Western-themed events.



RELATED: AT&T Adds 296K DirecTV Now Subs in Q3