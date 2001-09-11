Covering terrorism attack together
News organizations - local and national, broadcast, cable and radio - around
the country went into full-scale crisis coverage mode shortly after the first
plane hit New York's World Trade Center at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The major networks were in full-time coverage mode all day
commercial-free.
In New York, much of the coverage of course was local with six
English-language and two Spanish-language focused totally on the terrorist
attack.
The major networks - broadcast and cable - agreed to share all video footage
and satellite feeds in the interests of getting as much information out to the
public as possible in a timely manner.
The agreement was effective for Tuesday, but network officials said it may be
extended to Wednesday as well.
'Obviously competition is not the first priority here right now,' said an ABC
News spokesman, confirming the agreement. - Steve McClellan
