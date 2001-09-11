Covering terrorism attack together

News organizations - local and national, broadcast, cable and radio - around

the country went into full-scale crisis coverage mode shortly after the first

plane hit New York's World Trade Center at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The major networks were in full-time coverage mode all day

commercial-free.

In New York, much of the coverage of course was local with six

English-language and two Spanish-language focused totally on the terrorist

attack.

The major networks - broadcast and cable - agreed to share all video footage

and satellite feeds in the interests of getting as much information out to the

public as possible in a timely manner.

The agreement was effective for Tuesday, but network officials said it may be

extended to Wednesday as well.

'Obviously competition is not the first priority here right now,' said an ABC

News spokesman, confirming the agreement. - Steve McClellan

