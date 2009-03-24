Cousteau’s Ocean Adventures Team Returning to PBS in April

Jean-Michel Cousteau is setting sail again. Son of famed innovator Jacques Cousteau is travelling to the outer-reaches of the world to bring back the PBS environmental seriesJean-Michel Cousteau: Ocean Adventures.



Cousteau and his diving team, which includes his son and daughter, explore beluga and killer whales in the two upcoming specials. The team also tackles environmental subjects of climate change, efforts to protect the whales, and threats to the natural world due to human activities.



The first special, “Sea Ghosts” (premiering Apr. 8 at 8 p.m.) explores the world belugas inhabit in the Cook Inlet close to Anchorage where they were added to the endangered species list in 2008. Cousteau and his team look to understand how traditional Arctic hunters have partnered with scientists and modern technology to protect belugas.



“I’ve always said that if you protect the ocean you protect yourself and it’s never been more true, especially when you think about belugas and contaminants and the implications for human health,” Cousteau said in a statement.



The second special, “Call of the Killer Whale” (Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.), explores the shared similarities and needs between orca whales and humans. Unplanned changes in the expedition lead to examinations of the environment, food, and human health.



Cousteau’s documentaries have become PBS’ signature environmental series. His Voyage to Kure program led President George W. Bush to declare the area in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands a Marine National Monument, protecting the fragile ecosystem.



The KQED Education Network, which sponsors the programs, is hosting a series of screenings and discussions around the country to coincide with the airings. Curricular resources and classroom teaching tools are also a part of the outreach effort.