Court will decide satellite question

The satellite TV industry Monday celebrated a minor victory in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Alexandria,

Va.

The court decided not to hold off on making a decision on whether it is

unconstitutional for satellite carriers to be required to carry all local

broadcasters in any local markets they serve.

The National Association of Broadcasters and the federal government had asked

the court to delay a ruling until decisions came from the FCC and the federal

district court for the Eastern District of Virginia, two venues that also are

considering the question.