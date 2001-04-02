Court will decide satellite question
The satellite TV industry Monday celebrated a minor victory in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Alexandria,
Va.
The court decided not to hold off on making a decision on whether it is
unconstitutional for satellite carriers to be required to carry all local
broadcasters in any local markets they serve.
The National Association of Broadcasters and the federal government had asked
the court to delay a ruling until decisions came from the FCC and the federal
district court for the Eastern District of Virginia, two venues that also are
considering the question.
