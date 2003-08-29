Court watchers won’t get read on Philly panel

Court watchers love to predict the outcome of lawsuits before proceedings

begin according to the leanings of judges assigned to a particular case.

Such prognostication isn't possible for motions to stay the Federal

Communications Commission's new broadcast-ownership rules, though, which will be

heard Wednesday by the Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia.

Unlike many courts around the country, Philadelphia's Third Circuit doesn't

disclose who is assigned to a case until the judges walk in to begin

proceedings.