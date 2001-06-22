Court upholds satellite TV must carry rule
The federal district court in Virginia Friday upheld a law requiring satellite TV carriers to offer either every local TV station in a market or none. DBS providers, who provide programming with nationwide signals, say they don't have the technology to offer so many local signals and want only to carry channels of major network affiliates.
- Bill McConnell
