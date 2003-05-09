Court upholds public TV's ad, sub rights

Public television stations may offer subscription services, including

advertising-supported ones, on a portion of their digital spectrum, federal

judges ruled Friday.

"Digital technology offers enough capacity that public stations can offer

subscription services while still preserving their primary use for public

educational broadcasts," the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C., said.

The United Church of Christ, Media Access Project and others argued that

Federal Communications Commission rules prohibit any advertising or subscription

service on noncommercial channels.

The judges, however, said the FCC was correct when it said in 2001 that the

ad restriction applies only to free broadcasts by the stations and that the high

costs of digital-TV conversion justify new revenue streams as long as a free

primary signal is offered without ads.