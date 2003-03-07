Court upholds N.C. FM license

Federal judges Friday upheld the Federal Communications Commission's June

2001 decision awarding a Biltmore Forest, N.C., FM license to Liberty

Productions.

Competing bidders that lost at auction to Liberty argued that the company was not

qualified because an FCC administrative judge found that it misrepresented technical

capabilities in a previous attempt to acquire the license and because it

improperly received a bidding credit for new entrants.

The appeals court ruled that FCC commissioners were within their authority to

overrule the agency judge on the misrepresentation count and to deem Liberty

eligible for the bidding credit.