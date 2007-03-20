Court TV's 'Til Death Premiere Paces Network Average

Court TV's first scripted series, 'Til Death Do Us Part, premiered to numbers on par with the network's prime averages.

Back-to-back half-hour episodes of the marital crime anthology averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 526,000 adults 18-49 at 10 and 10:30 p.m. Monday. Those numbers are nearly identical to the network's average in prime during February - 1.17 million total viewers and 506,000 viewers 18-49.

The show placed Court as the 10th most-viewed cable network with total viewers and 9th in the 18-49 demo for the 10 – 11 p.m. hour. It outpaced Court’s year-ago programming – an episode of Dominick Dunne’s Power, Privilege & Justice – by 27% in total viewers and 33% in the demo.

Court will premiere single new episodes of 'Til Death Mondays at 10 p.m. starting next week.