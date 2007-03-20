Court TV's 'Til Death Premiere Paces Network Average
By Anne Becker
Court TV's first scripted series, 'Til Death Do Us Part, premiered to numbers on par with the network's prime averages.
Back-to-back half-hour episodes of the marital crime anthology averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 526,000 adults 18-49 at 10 and 10:30 p.m. Monday. Those numbers are nearly identical to the network's average in prime during February - 1.17 million total viewers and 506,000 viewers 18-49.
The show placed Court as the 10th most-viewed cable network with total viewers and 9th in the 18-49 demo for the 10 – 11 p.m. hour. It outpaced Court’s year-ago programming – an episode of Dominick Dunne’s Power, Privilege & Justice – by 27% in total viewers and 33% in the demo.
Court will premiere single new episodes of 'Til Death Mondays at 10 p.m. starting next week.
