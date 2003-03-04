Court TV's Psychic a hit
Courtroom Television Network has discovered that viewers like its latest series idea.
Court TV debuted the pilot episode of Psychic Detectives Feb. 27 to a 1.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The Network plans to pick up a full run of Psychic Detectives.
