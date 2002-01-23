Court TV won't appeal camera ruling
Courtroom Television Network will not appeal a federal district judge's
ruling that cameras not be allowed into the trial of alleged terrorist Zacarias
Moussaoui, the cable network said Wednesday.
Instead, Court TV will continue to pursue the issue with Congress, CEO Henry
Schleiff said in a prepared statement.
Last Friday, Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern
District of Virginia ruled against allowing cameras and microphones into her
court during the trial because she felt that Congress and the federal Judiciary
Conference had already made their feelings known on the issue and it wasn't for
her to overturn.
Brinkema was also concerned about witnesses' safety, she said.
Last November, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would have
allowed cameras into federal courtrooms if the presiding judge agreed. The bill
did not make it to the Senate floor, however.
The House of Representatives has passed similar bills in past years.
'Hopefully, Congress will expeditiously approve the legislation now before
it, which would provide the necessary discretion and safeguards to all concerned
and would allow our nation to witness the proceedings or portions thereof in
upcoming trials of worldwide significance,' Schleiff said.
