Court TV won't appeal camera ruling

Courtroom Television Network will not appeal a federal district judge's

ruling that cameras not be allowed into the trial of alleged terrorist Zacarias

Moussaoui, the cable network said Wednesday.

Instead, Court TV will continue to pursue the issue with Congress, CEO Henry

Schleiff said in a prepared statement.

Last Friday, Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern

District of Virginia ruled against allowing cameras and microphones into her

court during the trial because she felt that Congress and the federal Judiciary

Conference had already made their feelings known on the issue and it wasn't for

her to overturn.

Brinkema was also concerned about witnesses' safety, she said.

Last November, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would have

allowed cameras into federal courtrooms if the presiding judge agreed. The bill

did not make it to the Senate floor, however.

The House of Representatives has passed similar bills in past years.

'Hopefully, Congress will expeditiously approve the legislation now before

it, which would provide the necessary discretion and safeguards to all concerned

and would allow our nation to witness the proceedings or portions thereof in

upcoming trials of worldwide significance,' Schleiff said.