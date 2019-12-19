Court TV Ups Reporter Rowlands to Anchor

Court TV said it promoted Ted Rowlands to anchor, effective immediately.

Rowlands has been a field producer and reporter for the network since it was launched in May by Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

“Ted is one of the most-seasoned true-crime journalists in the business and his insight, interviewing and reporting in the field since our launch have been outstanding,” said Court TV VP and managing editor Scott Tufts. “We’re thrilled to have him on the desk as the newest member of our first-class Court TV anchor team.”

Before Court TV, Rowlands worked at ABC News, CNN and local stations and worked on documentaries for ABC, BBC, Discovery ID and Turner Broadcasting.

He’s covered high-profile cases including the trials of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Robert Blake and Phil Spector.