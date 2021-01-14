Court TV to Air Special on Death of George Floyd

Court TV said it will set the stage for its coverage of the trials of the Minneapolis police charged with killing George Floyd with a one-hour special that will air Jan. 17.

“I Can’t Breathe”--A Court TV Special, will take viewers through Floyd’s life, his death and the movement it sparked.

Hosted by Court TV anchor Michael Ayala, the special will feature interviews with Floyd’s friends Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson. It will also talk with Jim Lane, the brother of Officer Thomas Lane, one of the officers charged in the case, Houston Forward Times associate editor Jeff Boney, Houston community activist Carl Davis and Minneapolis community activist Michelle Gross.

Court TV plans to present extensive, live and gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Floyd trials, the first of which is set to begin in March.

Court TV is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.’s national networks unit. It is available on cable, over-the-air broadcast and over the top.