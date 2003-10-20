Court TV Taps New Producer for Smoking Gun

After disappointing ratings for its first Smoking Gun TV

special, Courtroom Television Network has signed up a new production company for its second effort.

K2 Pictures -- which specializes in events and specials like the VH1 Music Awards

-- will produce the Smoking Gun TV

year-end award show Dec. 16. K2 replaces Los Angeles-based JIMCO Productions.

"We learned to do it differently," Court TV chairman Henry Schleiff said. With this special, he added, Court TV is working with producers "who have worked in this area before."