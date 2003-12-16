Court TV, Sundance Take On First Amendment
Court TV and Sundance Channel are partnering on a new four-part documentary series about the First Amendment.
The First Amendment Project will feature filmmakers reflecting on their First Amendment experiences. The series of half-hour films will air on both networks in August 2004.
