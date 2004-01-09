Court TV Sets New Reality Shows
Court TV Thursday revealed plans for several new reality shows for spring.
On series pilot Head Games, participants and viewers will act as profilers and try to predict how people will react in real-life situations.
On House of Clues, two wannabe detectives will go into someone’s home and assemble a profile of the homeowner with help from an expert.
Another hour-long pilot is The Chase: Trackdown, where contestants, with the help of a professional tracker, try to hunt down two fictional fugitives. If the fugitives outwit their hunters they’ll win a prize.
