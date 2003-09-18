Trending

Court TV Set to Trace Evidence

By

Courtroom Television Network is adding a new show featuring famed forensic
scientist Dr. Henry Lee.

The series, Trace Evidence: The Case Files of Dr. Henry Lee, will
explore two crimes in every one-hour episode. Lee will reinvestigate cases and
explain how he came to his conclusions based on forensics.

The show is slated to premiere in early 2004 and comes from Emmy
Award-winning producer Lawrence Schiller in association with Fox Television
Studios.