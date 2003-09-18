Court TV Set to Trace Evidence

Courtroom Television Network is adding a new show featuring famed forensic

scientist Dr. Henry Lee.

The series, Trace Evidence: The Case Files of Dr. Henry Lee, will

explore two crimes in every one-hour episode. Lee will reinvestigate cases and

explain how he came to his conclusions based on forensics.

The show is slated to premiere in early 2004 and comes from Emmy

Award-winning producer Lawrence Schiller in association with Fox Television

Studios.