Court TV Set to Trace Evidence
Courtroom Television Network is adding a new show featuring famed forensic
scientist Dr. Henry Lee.
The series, Trace Evidence: The Case Files of Dr. Henry Lee, will
explore two crimes in every one-hour episode. Lee will reinvestigate cases and
explain how he came to his conclusions based on forensics.
The show is slated to premiere in early 2004 and comes from Emmy
Award-winning producer Lawrence Schiller in association with Fox Television
Studios.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.