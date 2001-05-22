Court TV revisits Birmingham church bombing

Court TV will trace a historic and tragic Civil Rights Movement event for its first original, feature-length production.

A Bombing in Birmingham, will chronicle the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., which killed four young girls, and the investigations and trials that followed. Production will begin this summer and the movie is scheduled to debut early next year. Court TV plans to make other made-for-TV movies based on true legal, social justice and criminal events. - Allison Romano