Court TV Race Special to Air on All Katz Nets

Court TV is planning an original news special looking at the criminal justice system’s relationship with black Americans.

Black and Blue--A Court TV Special will debut June 22 and will be simulcast on all of the Katz Networks channels: Bounce, Court TV Mystery, Laff and Grit. Katz is a division of the E.W. Scripps Co.

Court TV crime and justice reporter Julia Jenae will host the special, which will discuss high profile cases including Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Drejka, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked nationwide protests.

Black and Blue will feature a discussion with David Otunga, Marissa Alexander, David Paul Butler, L Song Richardson and Tim Wise.