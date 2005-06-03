Court TV Prepares For 'Jacko' Blitz

Court TV will blow out regular programming to cover the Michael Jackson trial starting when the verdict is handed down and continuing until 10 p.m. Closing arguments were wrapping up Friday.

After the jury seals Jacko’s fate in his child molestation trial, Court will launch Michael Jackson: The Verdict coverage, which will replace all previously scheduled programming.



Verdict programming will include live reports and analysis from the Santa Maria courthouse featuring executive investigative editor Diane Dimond and correspondent Savannah Guthrie, in addition to commentary from other Court reporters, anchors and guests, culminating in an hour-long Nancy Grace Live special at 9 p.m.

Court TV, owned by Time Warner and Liberty Media Corp., reaches 85 million homes.

