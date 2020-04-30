Court TV Plans to Cover Supreme Court Live

Court TV said it will air live audio of cases being argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court starting May 4.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court is hearing arguments remotely for the first time. This has created an unprecedented opportunity for American to listen to the proceeding in real time from the highest court in the land.

Some of the cases Court TV will cover involve President Trump.

Court TV will present the arguments on television by presenting images and graphics of the litigants and justices as they speak. The network used a similar approach during the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Coverage will be anchored by Ted Rowlands with additional reporting and commentary from Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Chanley Painter and Julia Janae.

Here is a list of the cases Court TV plans to cover:

May 4: United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.

May 5: Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.

May 6: Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania; Trump v. Pennsylvania and Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.

May 11: McGirt v. Oklahoma; Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and St. James School v. Biel

May 12: Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP; Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG and Trump v. Vance