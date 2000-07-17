Court TV picked up another 2.5 million analog subscribers from several cable systems. Sources familiar with the network said Court is asking MSOs for $3 to $4 launch fees in return for getting the network free for three to four years, then for a license fee of 11 cents per subscriber after that. Two years after being dumped from systems for lack of viewer interest, the network has rebounded with off-network acquisitions such as Homicide: Life on the Street. Court's new subscriber list includes an expanded basic launch on Cox systems in Phoenix and several Comcast, Time Warner and Mediacom communities.