Court TV picked up another 2.5 million analog subscribers
Court TV picked up another 2.5 million analog subscribers from several cable systems. Sources familiar with the network said Court is asking MSOs for $3 to $4 launch fees in return for getting the network free for three to four years, then for a license fee of 11 cents per subscriber after that. Two years after being dumped from systems for lack of viewer interest, the network has rebounded with off-network acquisitions such as Homicide: Life on the Street. Court's new subscriber list includes an expanded basic launch on Cox systems in Phoenix and several Comcast, Time Warner and Mediacom communities.
