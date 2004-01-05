Court TV Original Looks at Life Under Taliban
Court TV will debut its latest original movie, Chasing Freedom, Jan. 19.
The movie recounts the horrors of life under the repressive Taliban government in Afghanistan and traces one woman’s quest for political asylum in the U.S. This is Court TV’s third original movie.
The net tries to tackle political and social issues in its projects. Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Juliette Lewis stars. Court TV collaborated with the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights on the making of the film.
