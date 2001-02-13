Court TV orders more forensics

Court TV has ordered 26 more episodes of Forensic Files, described as a documentary counterpart to CBS's C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation. Forensic Files, which debuted last fall, airs five days a week at 7:30 p.m. For its season to date, the show has averaged a .7 rating (363,000 homes), which represents a 169% jump from ratings for the time period last year.

- Susanne Ault