Court TV Orders Up Ad Tracker

Court TV has signed onto ConfirMedia Online's ad-tracking system.

The system, which migrated to radio and now TV from the film business, is based on a watermarking technology developed to protect intellectual property from unlicensed duplication.

But the Web-based system also allows companies to encode ad spots for tracking and invoicing purposes.

The agency world has been working on shedding the advertising paper trail for an end-to-end technological solution, with a number of companies offering "ion trail" solutions..

ConfirMedia is from San Diego-based Verance Corp., which watermarks content for broadcast monitoring and airplay verification for radio, as well as copy protection.