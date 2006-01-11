Court TV Opening Capital Bureau

Court TV will open its first news bureau in Washington to cover legal and judicial news. The bureau, to be located on Capitol Hill and staffed with a full-time correspondent and production team, will be comprised of a new office and studio for live reports. It will also incorporate remote live-shot reports from Capitol Hill and the White House. The new bureau should be up and running in the next few weeks.

Fred Graham, who left trial-coverage and analysis program Open Court to head up the network’s editorial board in Washington on Jan. 1, will also file occasional reports.

Reports from the bureau will be used for Court TV’s daytime programming block, Court TV News, and its hourly “Headlines” news updates. Upcoming stories the bureau will cover include the Zacarias Moussaoui trial and the Scooter Libby perjury case. Court TV, owned by Time Warner and Liberty Media Corp., averaged 860,000 total viewers in prime during fourth quarter.