Court TV Offers Pool Footage of Potential Hussein Trial
Court TV chief Henry Schleiff offered to provide pool camera footage to networks worldwide for any trial of captured former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.
In a letter to President Bush, Schleiff said Court TV could televise any legal proceedings and trial and make it available live. "The truest picture of Hussein’s character will be revealed at the trial. Why not let the entire world watch," Schleiff said. He noted Court TV has covered more than 800 trials and legal proceedings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.