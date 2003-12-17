Court TV Offers Pool Footage of Potential Hussein Trial

Court TV chief Henry Schleiff offered to provide pool camera footage to networks worldwide for any trial of captured former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

In a letter to President Bush, Schleiff said Court TV could televise any legal proceedings and trial and make it available live. "The truest picture of Hussein’s character will be revealed at the trial. Why not let the entire world watch," Schleiff said. He noted Court TV has covered more than 800 trials and legal proceedings.