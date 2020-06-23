Court TV Launches Podcast on Menendez Bros. Trial

Court TV today launched its first serialized podcast series Murder and the Menendez Brothers: A Court TV Mystery.

Vinnie Politan, the lead anchor at Court TV, will narrate the series, which starts Tuesday and will have new episodes every Tuesday for six weeks.

The podcast was created in association with Neon Hum Media. It is available via Stitcher, which, like Court TV, is owned by The E.W. Scripps Co. It is also available on other major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, TuneIn and Public Radio.

Future series and their subjects will be announced, Court TV said.

“The Menendez case was one of the original Court TV’s most-watched trials and helped put the network into the mainstream; it was a natural choice to launch our new serialized podcast series,” said Scott Tufts, Court TV senior VP.

The Menendez Brothers were accused of killing their parents in a case that has captivated people for two years. The case featured two hung juries and mistrials, surprises witnesses and other twists and turns.

“This was a sensationalist crime in every sense of the word,” said Politan, who also hosts Court TV’s weekly podcast. “What these brothers stood accused of and ultimately were convicted for, was a shock to the system for many people. From the little things that help the brothers initially avoid suspicion, to how they’ve become well-known figures – for better or worse – we’ll go through it all, including what the results may have been like if they faced a jury of their peers today.”

The podcast can be streamed from CourtTV.com, which also has coverage of the first Menendez brothers trial from the Court TV archives.