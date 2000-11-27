Court TV to hit 50m subs by Dec. 1

Court TV will reach its 2000 goal of 50 million subscribers on Dec. 1, the company says, thanks to analog additions across Adelphia, AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Insight, MediaCom and Time Warner systems.

The number represents a 32% increase in subscribers from the same time last year. Since July, Court has added 8 million subscribers and expects to add 10 million more by then end of 2001.