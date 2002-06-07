Court TV to have an Elite summer
The Elite, a new series profiling men and women in law enforcement,
headlines Courtroom Television Network's summer programming slate.
The new show debuts July 9 with an episode on rookie cops at a top police
academy. Future episodes feature prison guards, profilers and agents from the
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Also, on June 19, Court TV premieres Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege
& Justice, a series investigating crimes of the rich and famous; and on
August 21, the third installment in the Court TV/Ladies Home Journal Safety
Challenge series, this time looking at safety in schools.
Former NYPD Blue star and CNN Headline News anchor Andrea Thompson joins
Court TV June 8 to host a Saturday-night block. Thompson will be featured in
wraparound programming for the :Follow Your Intuition" block, composed of
NYPD Blue, Forensic Files and Court TV's documentary series, The
System.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.