Court TV to have an Elite summer

The Elite, a new series profiling men and women in law enforcement,

headlines Courtroom Television Network's summer programming slate.

The new show debuts July 9 with an episode on rookie cops at a top police

academy. Future episodes feature prison guards, profilers and agents from the

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Also, on June 19, Court TV premieres Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege

& Justice, a series investigating crimes of the rich and famous; and on

August 21, the third installment in the Court TV/Ladies Home Journal Safety

Challenge series, this time looking at safety in schools.

Former NYPD Blue star and CNN Headline News anchor Andrea Thompson joins

Court TV June 8 to host a Saturday-night block. Thompson will be featured in

wraparound programming for the :Follow Your Intuition" block, composed of

NYPD Blue, Forensic Files and Court TV's documentary series, The

System.