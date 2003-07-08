Court TV goes for hip

Courtroom Television Network is angling to be "a little younger, a little hipper and a little

lighter,"

chairman Henry Schleiff said, with a batch of upcoming originals to

set the tone.

Former The Daily Show with Jon Stewart personality Mo Rocca will

host Smoking Gun TV, a new series of quarterly specials based on thesmokinggun.com investigative Web

site.

The first special hits Aug. 20, and a year-end awards show is slated for

December.

Court TV’s magazine special, Hollywood at Large, is expanding to a

weekly format with a new host, former MTV: Music Television VJ Karen Duffy, beginning Oct. 2.

From movies to television to books, the series aims to explore where

Hollywood and crime and justice intersect.

A new companion show, Hollywood Justice, will take detailed looks at

celebrities' legal entanglements.

Also coming for fall, two new reality-game show hybrid series.

Faking Out, slated to premiere Oct. 1, will challenge players to figure

out if opponents are lying or telling the truth using tactics from lie detectors

to poker skills.

Mind Games, coming in late fall, will test human behavior while hidden

cameras record every move.